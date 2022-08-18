Anitta opens her heart, vents and worries fans on social media: “She doesn’t want to do anything”

The singer anita worried fans by venting on social media about her mental health, in a publication the singer posted messages about not feeling like doing anything, like leaving the house or seeing friends. According to her, this would be due to her age.

Through a tweet, the singer began by saying that she just wants to stay at home, watching movies: “That stage of life where you don’t want to do anything, you don’t want to leave the house, you don’t want to see anyone and you don’t want to chat, but you’re not depressed. Just want to be cool watching a movie with the dogs”.

Then, the interpreter of “Girl from Rio” stated that she did not expect to be like this when she reached the age of 30: “The +30 people told me that it was like that and I thought ‘ahhhh 30 is still young’… Well then. It’s half a year to go until I’m 30 and I’ve already reached the symptoms. It’s real”.

Concerned about the idol’s health, some fans left messages of support and indications of what to do at this time: “I’m not a doctor, but I try to see straight because I have depression and at the height of it we get the way you mentioned, but we end up associating it with ‘age’”, warned one.