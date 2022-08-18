Antibiotic resistance is a big, old problem that scientists and health organizations have been trying to solve for years. And, it seems, a light at the end of the tunnel may have appeared: researchers have discovered a molecule that can control bacteria that become resistant to drugs.

Called fabimycin, the molecule can be used to fight some of the toughest infections humans can get: gram-negative bacteria, a group of hard-to-kill pathogens that commonly underlie infections of the urinary tract, lungs, and even even from the bloodstream – previous studies have shown that more than a third of individuals with bloodstream infections with gram-negative bacteria die within a year, demonstrating the challenges involved in managing these infections.

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria may have their days numbered. image: shutterstock

According to the article, the molecule’s resilience can be explained by the existence of a protective outer membrane that helps protect the wall from harmful substances, such as antibiotics.

“Genomic studies and experiments with permeability-deficient strains have revealed a variety of biological targets that can be involved to kill gram-negative bacteria. However, the formidable outer membrane and promiscuous efflux pumps of these pathogens prevent many candidate antibiotics from reaching these targets,” the scientists wrote in the paper, which was published in ACS Central Science and released by the Science Alert.

The substance also manages to prevent the elimination of many healthy bacteria, another problem with current treatments. In tests, done on mice, fabimycin had an effect on more than 300 types of drug-resistant bacteria. The team also made several structural changes to give the molecule the power to infiltrate the powerful defenses of gram-negative strains.

“Given the promising activity of fabimycin in mouse models of infection and encouraging data that fabimycin is dramatically more stable in both mouse and human plasma, it is reasonable to believe that fabimycin’s effectiveness may improve as it is used to treat infections in humans. higher organisms,” the study concluded.

It is worth noting that discovering alternative remedies that can act against gram-negative bacteria is not something that happens every day, and the discovery is one of the most important and promising for the medical community. Despite the good results, however, the scientists stressed that more studies will be needed before fabimycin is incorporated into a drug that can be effectively used in humans.

