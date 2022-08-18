Anvisa will discuss suspension of monkeypox vaccine registration

posted on 08/16/2022 17:18 / updated on 08/16/2022 17:19



(credit: Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto/Reserved rights/Agência Brasil)

The Collegiate Board of Directors of the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will meet this Wednesday (17/8) to deliberate on the exemption from registration and the requirements for exceptional authorization of the importation of vaccines and medicines against monkeypox, the smallpox monkey, which can be acquired by the Ministry of Health in the coming days.

The decision to guide the topic was taken independently by the agency. The entity’s concern is to create an exclusive response to monkeypox, to speed up the process, without the need for a record. The idea is to do something similar to the Emergency Use Authorization (AUE) for exclusive medicines and vaccines for covid-19.





The Ministry of Health has so far recorded 2,985 confirmed cases of monkeypox. The focus of the disease is in São Paulo, with 2,019 occurrences. Then, with more than 100 cases, are Rio de Janeiro (355), Minas Gerais (133), Federal District and Goiás (both with 116).

In Paraná there are 62 cases, and the rest of the federative units have less than 50 cases each: Rio Grande do Sul (44), Santa Catarina (36), Bahia (26), Pernambuco (15), Ceará (14), Rio Grande do Norte and Mato Grosso do Sul (10), Amazonas (9), Espírito Santo (8), Mato Grosso (4), Maranhão and Pará (both two cases).

Paraíba, Piauí, Tocantins and Acre had their first confirmed cases this week.

Anvisa informs that, “so far, there is no application for registration of a vaccine for monkeypox in Brazil”. Despite this, the Ministry of Health informs that it is in negotiations for the acquisition of vaccines.

Covid-19



At the meeting scheduled for tomorrow, measures adopted at airports and aircraft in Brazil will also be discussed. The motivation will be the changes that must occur due to the repeal of the emergency decree established by the federal government because of covid-19.