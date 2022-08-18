Are you on the priority list to receive Auxílio Brasil? Check out!

O Brazil aid had its first installment of R$ 600 deposited to about half of the approximately 20.2 million families that are part of the program. The August calendar runs until the 22nd of this month, followed by the dates anticipated by the federal government.

The increase in the value of the benefit and in the number of people served was possible with an amendment to the Constitution edited by the Executive. The text releases R$ 41.2 billion to expand the creation of aid, with R$ 26 billion only for Auxílio Brasil.

Thus, millions of families who registered with CadÚnico and were on the waiting list were added to the payroll in August. These people meet the program’s income criteria, which are:

Living in extreme poverty, with a monthly family income of up to R$105 per person; or

Living in poverty, with a monthly family income of up to R$ 210 per person, as long as they have at least one pregnant woman, nursing mother or person under 21 years of age.

Brazil Aid Priorities

The Ministry of Citizenship adopts some priority criteria to select those approved, especially since the number of people waiting for the beneficiary continues to grow every month. The preferred groups are:

Indigenous people and quilombolas; Persons subjected to child labor; Recyclable material collectors; People freed from slavery-like labor; Other categories supported by the Ministry of Citizenship.

August payments

The Auxílio Brasil calendar follows the order of the final digit of the beneficiaries’ NIS (Social Identification Number). See the August payment dates: