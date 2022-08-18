Art reveals heroes against Kang and divides fans on the internet

avengers 5, which we now know is called the Kang Dynasty, is one of the most anticipated films in Marvel history. The film will hit theaters in May 2025, after a lot of mystery about what the next team meeting would be.

READ TOO!

The question remains as to what the new lineup of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be. Many heroes are expected to be present in the battle against Kang, but at this point it’s hard to risk exactly who.

With that in mind, artist Tristan Wellington has produced some amazing concept art showing some heroes facing Kang. It’s a random formation – but very interesting – and that ended up being shared by the insider Moth Culture.

Check out:

The art gained some attention thanks to the insider, who has some hits in his history. He shared the image saying it brings out what ‘we can expect’ from the Kang Dynasty. Perhaps containing some clue of some heroes that we will, in fact, in the long.

Anyway, the art came to be shared by some people as being OFFICIAL Marvel. What is not true! So here’s the clarification.

keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy for more information about the film.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

Heroine may have been CONFIRMED in Avengers 5

Last month, Marvel Studios decided to bombard fans with several surprises, all during their time at San Diego Comic-Con, where the studio surprised by announcing two new Avengers movies.

Yes, at once the studio announced the team’s 5th and 6th films. And they will debut in the same year: in May 2025 premiere Avengers: Kang Dynastyand six months later, in November, it hits theaters Avengers: Secret Warsthe end of the Multiverse Saga.

avengers 5by the way, already has a director chosen: Destin Daniel Cretton, who also commanded Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. So, it only remains for Marvel to choose a director for Avengers 6, secret wars.

Still, there’s a lot of information about the next Avengers movie, such as script and cast. In addition to the villain Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, fans also want to know the heroes that will form the team.

And promoting the series She-Hulk: Defender of Heroesactress Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo had an interaction in an interview for the The Hollywood Reporter where they ended up dropping the first confirmation in Kang dynasty:

Tatiana: “Can you give me a year being the main Hulk?”. Mark: “Alright, you can have a year. In fact, it already has, there won’t be another Avengers without her.” Tatiana: “What?”. Mark: “That’s what I’m hearing.”

Not that it’s surprising to learn that the heroes introduced in this new phase will have a spot in the next Avengers, but it’s still nice to have some kind of confirmation and imagine the possible scenarios.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so as not to miss any news.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

After marking the history of cinema with Avengers: Endgamethe next Mightiest Heroes on Earth movie will be Avengers: Kang Dynasty!

The film was announced at San Diego Comic Con as one of the highlights of MCU PHASE 6, alongside Avengers: Secret Wars! In addition to the official date of May 2, 2025we also have confirmation from director Destin Daniel Cretton, who shone in the Shang-Chi.

There are no official details on which hero will be on the new team, with the obvious exception of Jonathan Majors… the Kang!

Read ALL ABOUT Avengers: Kang Dynasty