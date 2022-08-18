As predicted by the public, Clarice returns in Cara e Coragem

Some twists are more easily predicted than others by soap opera lovers. A good example of this is the imminent return of Clarice (Taís Araújo) for the central plot of face and courage, exactly as was predicted by most of the public from the very moment she was declared dead on the news. Soon, it resurfaces and activates a series of new mysteries involving Siderúrgica Gusmão.

To make the script even more consistent with the 7pm track, Clarice will get involved in a love triangle with Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) and his lookalike, Anita. At this point, it will be glorious to follow the mutual development of the two characters by Taís Araújo in an important phase for the novel, which moves towards the central core of the story.

Anita will get involved in a love triangle with Clarice and Ítalo. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Officially confirmed by Globo through online channels, Clarice’s return is being presented as a great twist, but a good part of the public already imagined the scene happening at some point, due to the high load of important events around Leonardo’s sister (Ícaro Silva) and scientist Jonathan (Guilherme Weber), responsible for creating a secret formula that could revolutionize humanity.

Much is still at stake in the novel, and there is no doubt that Clarice’s return will ignite an intense flame to cause widespread riots in the plot. Stay connected to the 24 Hours Diary to stay up to date with more summaries, trivia, behind the scenes and much more about Cara e Courage.