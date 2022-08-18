Assassin’s Creed and DOOM are cheaper this week; see offers | Games

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise is heavily discounted on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S digital store this week. Players can secure a bundle with the three latest titles in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins, for less than half the price. In turn, the PS Store brings offers on games from other publishers on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5), with emphasis on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order , Monster Hunter: World and Dragon Ball FighterZ, which should gain support for rollback netcode coming soon.
The Steam platform is already attracting attention with offers on Bethesda PC games, including hits like DOOM Eternal, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Deathloop. In the following lines, the TechTudo brings you the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions. Check out:
The Assassin’s Creed franchise is heavily discounted on console digital stores — Photo: Reproduction/Ubisoft
Still talking about Ubisoft, Far Cry 6, the most recent game in the series and which stars Giancarlo Esposito as a villain, is for less than half price for a limited time. The catalog also features opportunities in games like Darksiders 3, The Evil Within 2 and FIFA 22 in the old-gen version. See Microsoft store highlights below:
FIFA 22 is one of the last games in the series to adopt the name of the International Football Federation — Photo: Disclosure / EA Games
- Assassin’s Creed Package – R$ 199.48;
- Far Cry 6 – BRL 111.98;
- Darksiders 3 – R$ 69.80;
- The Evil Within 2 – R$ 30.99;
- FIFA 22 – BRL 44.85;
- Sponge Bob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – R$ 28.72;
- The Sims 4 – R$ 24.75;
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War – BRL 10.50;
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus – BRL 30.99;
- Tropico 6 – BRL 110.97.
This week, PlayStation players have the opportunity to pay up to 30% cheaper on Sniper Elite 5. Until August 31st, you can also save 70% on The Elder Scrolls Online. The catalog also features the Tomb Raider trilogy for less than half the price, as well as hits like Shadow of the Colossus and Bayonetta. Check out some of the best deals below:
Bayonetta is one of the great successes in the hack ‘n’ slash genre — Photo: Disclosure/Steam
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – R$ 89.67;
- Monster Hunter: World – R$ 62.62;
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: Ultimate Edition – R$ 68.98;
- Sniper Elite 5 – BRL 209.93;
- The Elder Scrolls Online – BRL 25.05;
- Tomb Raider Trilogy – R$99.80;
- Shadow of the Colossus – R$ 49.75;
- Bayonetta – BRL 41.56;
- Spiritfarer – BRL 41.21;
- Mega Man 11 – R$ 49.49.
Tribes of Midgard, Norsfell’s popular multiplayer and survival roguelike, is 25% off until August 23 at Valve’s digital store. Other popular PC games are also on offer, including Rogue Legacy 2, Gears Tactics and Desperados 3. Here are some of the highlights from the Steam platform:
Doom Eternal rescues visceral action from the classics with a lot of speed — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha
- DOOM Eternal – BRL 59.60;
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – R$49.17;
- Deathloop – BRL 99.98;
- Tribes of Midgard – BRL 29.99;
- Rogue Legacy 2 – BRL 35.61;
- Gears Tactics – BRL 49.75;
- Desperados 3 – R$ 36.73;
- Boyfriend Dungeon – R$ 28.49;
- FIFA 22 – BRL 39.84;
- Blasphemous – R$ 14.49.
