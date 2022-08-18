Atlético-MG x André Cury: Justice rejects agent’s request to protest against mall sale | athletic-mg

The 5th civil court of Belo Horizonte handed down an unfavorable sentence to an action by André Cury against Atlético-MG. The club’s creditor filed a request to protest the sale of the Diamond Mall, claiming that it holds 28 civil lawsuits against Galo. The decision of the 1st instance can be appealed.

Atlético board approves sale of mall to reduce debt

Last Tuesday, the judge dismissed André Cury’s initial petition, extinguishing the lawsuit filed. In summary, it did not accept the arguments that Cury has a final and unappealable decision in the actions against Galo. According to the businessman, more than R$ 60 million are owed, the vast majority, in unpaid commissions involving purchases and sales of athletes.

“It is noticed that the plaintiffs claim that they have a credit with the defendant of R$64,287,791.08 (sixty-four million, two hundred and eighty-seven thousand, seven hundred and ninety-one reais and eight cents), from 28 ( twenty-eight) processes (…) It is noticed that the facts are in different phases, and only some of them were sentenced, with no final and unappealable certificate in any of them”.

The action of “unilateral acts” brought by businessman André Cury has the effect of warning that the sale of 49.9% of Diamond Mall, in an advanced process from Atlético to Multiplan, in the amount of R$ 340 million, would be fraudulent, because the businessman should receive part of the money to settle Atlético’s debt with him.

In the same sentence, the judge recalls that André Cury has already issued an extrajudicial notification to Multiplan, warning of the amounts he charges Atlético. In the Court’s understanding, such notification “already achieves the purpose that was to safeguard any credit right, which leads to the need for a judicial pronouncement in the same direction”.

The legal protest that André Cury tried, with annotation in the Diamond Mall registration, has the legal objective of “providing the reservation of his rights, as in the case of protest against the alienation of assets, which can reduce the seller to insolvency and leave the creditor without means of executing your credit”.

André Cury and Atlético came to sit down to try to reach an agreement, but the situation, which was already more advanced, completely retreated. Galo wants to use the R$ 340 million to pay onerous debts, mainly bank debts, but also those with clubs and agents, in addition to labor debts.

The sale of the rest of Diamond Mall still needs to go through some processes. If it is sent to CADE (an agency that oversees mergers and acquisitions of companies), the deadline for paying the first installment – R$ 136 million – may take about two months.

