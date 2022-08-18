Atltico CEO details club plans with mall sale proceeds

photo: reproduction Bruno Muzzi explained Atltico’s plans with the R$340 million from the Diamond Mall sale

Bruno Muzzi, Atltico’s CEO, detailed the club’s plans with the proceeds from the sale of 49.9% of the Diamond Mall shopping rights to the Multiplan group. Galo intends to attack, as a priority, onerous debts, which are the most harmful to the institution’s financial health.

Initially, Muzzi made a point of emphasizing that the R$340 million from the Diamond sale will be fully used to pay debts. “The first thing we need to make clear is that this money is not to pay back loans from supporters (4R’s), not to Arena MRV. This money is 100% to reduce Atltico’s indebtedness”, he stressed in an interview with the portal. Speak Rooster.

The deal between Galo and Multiplan is already closed, but it will be necessary to define whether the transfer will pass through CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense). In this case, the release of the values ​​may take up to two months. The Minas Gerais club will receive R$136 million in cash, while the remainder will be paid in 12 monthly installments of R$17 million.

“If we have to go through CADE, it will be a simplified process, called “summary”. You have to submit documentation. It only takes 15 days. Then there is the summary process, which lasts 30 days. approval. In the meantime, we will proceed with the sale. It is a rite to be followed”, explained Muzzi.

Atltico plans with the resources

The survey also predicted that, if the mall were traded for R$330 million, the funds would have the potential to reduce R$523 million in onerous debts, with interest. Bruno Muzzi, however, warns that this is just an estimate: “The chance of a high cut in bank debt is nil, in my head”, he emphasized.

“We have a study ready for all debt mapping, all open contracts at Atltico, bank (debts), agents, clubs, labor debts. And I made some scenarios. If 100% applied to the banking problem, the scenario is such. 100% for the agent, this one. Or 50% for each, 33% for each. We have a map of what happens with cash flow”, he detailed.

“And even doing this, we have a problem in 2023, in which we have a cash flow with a lot of discharge. So, we need to negotiate very well with the banks, so that the existing financing can be extended, obviously prioritizing those that have more costs, and we change the debt profile. This is so that we don’t fall into the trap of paying everything now, reducing indebtedness and, next year – when you need to fundraise to organize – you don’t raise at a cost higher, for not knowing what is going to happen. So, we have to be very careful”, added the CEO.

Atltico intends to merge payments

Bruno Muzzi also highlighted that the club will certainly merge payments between financial institutions and agents. However, debts with banks will be a priority, as they generate more encumbrance.

“Another important point is that there is a lot of talk about the cut, that with these R$ 300 million I can pay 400, 450. They are different scenarios. Banks are guaranteed and you won’t tell the bank: ‘I’m going to stop paying, you get in line and we’re going to fight’. So, the chance of a high cut in bank debt is nil. We’re going to negotiate, we’re going to call all the banks now. (…) The idea is to merge bank and agent. Let’s negotiate installments. But the main focus is the onerous debt, which is the banks”, he pointed out.

“What bothers clubs the most when they go to FIFA, because the payment is immediate and there are sports sanctions. So, we need to go to the bank debt, which is what hurts a lot, and control the agents. (… ) The more we can negotiate with the agents and the sooner they get paid at once…. If I were the agents, I’d take it right away”, he concluded.