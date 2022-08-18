AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNATED LOAN already has a start date

The Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, said last Wednesday (17), that the payroll loan from the Brazil aid will begin to be offered by banks from the month of September.

“The law was passed, sanctioned by the president, and then the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well. I believe that by the beginning of next month everything will be regulated,” he said.

However, the Ministry of Citizenship it will also publish complementary rules so that financial institutions can start credit operations. Such rules must be edited by the beginning of September.

Approved Institutions

“Today we already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship that are able to grant payroll loans. It is a number that shows the interest of the market in making payroll-deductible credit available to this population,” said the minister.

Regarding the offer of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan, some banks have already positioned themselves:

Bank Agi : “Agi already offers payroll-deductible loans to INSS beneficiaries and now also offers it to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries,” the institution said in a note.

: “Agi already offers payroll-deductible loans to INSS beneficiaries and now also offers it to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries,” the institution said in a note. Bradesco : The president of the institution, Octavio de Lazari Júnior, said that they will not offer the consignment.

: The president of the institution, Octavio de Lazari Júnior, said that they will not offer the consignment. Savings Bank and Bank of Brazil : Both banks stated that they are jointly studying the conditions, terms and risk of a possible release of the payroll loan to the beneficiaries of the Brazil Aid.

: Both banks stated that they are jointly studying the conditions, terms and risk of a possible release of the payroll loan to the beneficiaries of the Itaú and Santander : They announced that they have no interest in the sport.

: They announced that they have no interest in the sport. Banco Pan, Safra and Fact Financeira: Simulations are already available for hiring payroll loans.

Petition for postponement of the measure

A petition is circulating, entitled “Note in Defense of the Economic Integrity of the Vulnerable Population”, created by the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), by the Public Defender’s Office of the State of São Paulo, by the Indebted Support Program of the Faculty of Right of Ribeirão Preto and by Acredita, requesting the postponement of the measure.

“The granting of payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of income transfer programs, at the present time, tends to bring even more difficulties to this population. If the current values ​​are insufficient to guarantee a dignified life, the possibility of committing up to 40% of this amount with loans will condemn these families even more to misery”. Affirms the text.

On the other hand, the minister defended the granting of credit as a means of giving autonomy to the population. “Our objective is to democratize access to credit. With the help, we bankrolled a large part of this population in order to improve their quality of life. When the right to payroll-deductible credit is made available, you are giving them another tool to seek that autonomy they deserve”, he argued.