Auxílio Brasil consignments start in September, says minister

posted on 08/17/2022 15:31 / updated on 08/17/2022 15:35



“Our objective is to democratize access to formal credit,” said Ronaldo Bento, Minister of Citizenship – (credit: Júlio Dutra/Ministry of Citizenship)

The Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, said this Wednesday (17/8) that the type of loan included in Auxílio Brasil will begin to be operated by banks in September and that there are 17 approved banks qualified to operate the type of credit, in however, did not say which.

“We already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship that are able to grant payroll loans. It is a number that shows the interest of the market in making credit available to this population”, he said, during a press conference at Palácio do Planalto. “Our objective is to democratize access to formal credit”, he amended.

However, a petition entitled “Note in Defense of the Economic Integrity of the Vulnerable Population”, organized by the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), by the Public Defender’s Office of the State of São Paulo, by the Debt Support Program of the Faculty of Right of Ribeirão Preto and by I believe, asks for the postponement of the measure.





“The granting of payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of income transfer programs, at the present time, tends to bring even more difficulties to this population. If the current values ​​are insufficient to guarantee a dignified life, the possibility of committing up to 40% of this amount with loans will condemn these families even more to misery”, they pointed out in an excerpt from the document.

“We request the postponement of the beginning of the commercialization of credit for Auxílio Brasil and other income transfer programs, for the preparation of studies and technical manifestation of specialists and civil society, as necessary for the elaboration of all public policy. We also request that financial institutions or public companies that will operate payroll-deductible credit for Auxilio Brasil and other income transfer programs, submit studies on what preventive measures they will adopt for responsible credit concession, also considering offer and approach, possibility of fraud, analysis of ability to pay and the high risk of worsening the survival situation of these families.”

Incentive to indebtedness

On the 3rd, at a meeting at Febraban, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appealed to banks to reduce the interest on payroll loans for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil and Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC). The initiative that gives access to bank loans through the programs was approved on the 4th. The recipients will be able to commit up to 40% of the amounts received monthly, being 35% for loans and financing, for example, and 5% for payment of credit card consigned credit or withdrawal by card.

Some of the largest banks in the country, such as Bradesco, Itaú, Santander and Nubank, however, do not intend to adopt the type of loan on the grounds of not encouraging the indebtedness of low-income families. Others already offered the type of credit, but with interest of almost 80%.

extreme poverty

The president of the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), Erik Figueiredo, also participated in the press conference and presented nuances of the study that evaluates the effects of the Auxílio Brasil Program on extreme poverty, the job market and food insecurity. the note Expansion of the Auxílio Brasil Program: A Preliminary Reflectionby him, was released on the 14th and showed that Brazil should end 2022 with a reduction in extreme poverty rates.

According to the document, the World Bank’s forecasts for extreme poverty point to an increase of 115 million new poor people due to the impacts of covid-19. In percentage terms, this would equate to a 15% increase in extreme poverty worldwide. On the other hand, in Brazil, the projection is for a fall to 4.1% this year. Brazil had an extreme poverty rate of 5.1% in 2019. Figueiredo also highlighted the importance of Auxílio Brasil.

“In 2020, the United Nations (UN) predicted that the Brazilian extreme poverty rate would jump from 5.1% to 9.5%, an increase of more than 3.2 million families. Fortunately, these expectations were frustrated and the expectation is for a significant reduction in the poverty rate by the end of 2022. In this sense, the recent expansion of Auxílio Brasil will certainly impact the estimated poverty numbers based on data from the end of 2021”, an excerpt from the document.

The study also pointed out that the growth in the prevalence of malnutrition and food insecurity in Brazil has not impacted health indicators linked to the prevalence of hunger. “Between 2018 and 2021, the number of hospitalizations related to moderate and mild protein-calorie malnutrition, severe protein-calorie malnutrition, developmental delay due to protein-calorie malnutrition, kwashiorkor [deficiência de proteínas] and nutritional marasmus showed a decrease”, he informed.