B3 will have a diversity rule for listed companies

By 2026, companies at all listing levels on the exchange must have at least one woman and one “minority community member” on their board or directors.

B3 is putting to public hearing a proposal with diversity rules for the leadership of listed companies and wants companies to have variable compensation policies linked to the topic.

By 2026, companies at all listing levels on the exchange will need to have at least one woman and a member of what the exchange calls a “minority community” — which includes people of color, who identify as LGBTQIA+ or a person with a disability — on the board of directors or on the statutory board.

The model is known as “practice or explain”: those who do not comply with the rule will have to justify themselves in the Reference Form, a regulatory document that is a kind of complete x-ray of the company.

More than imposing sanctions, the idea is to publicize this type of information and submit it to the scrutiny of society and investors.

The deadline for compliance will be phased. By 2025, companies already listed will need to have at least one diverse member on the board or board, with both seats contemplated the following year. Companies that make an IPO have up to one year after listing to qualify.

Today, of the 423 companies listed, 61% do not have any women on the statutory board and 37% do not have any women on the board of directors.

The situation is even worse in the racial portrayal. Race data is not even reported by most companies, but, among the 73 that answered the questionnaire to integrate the Corporate Sustainability Index, almost 80% reported a maximum of 11% of black people in management positions.

B3’s proposal will be in public hearing until September 16 and should enter into force from 2023, after being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The text is very much in line with that of Nasdaq, approved by the Securitires Exchange Commission (SEC), regulator of the American capital market, a year ago. The adaptation period in the case of the US scholarship varies between 2 to 5 years.

“We understand that the deadline we set is very much in line with international experience and speaks to the times of reelection of the board and directors”, said Viviane Basso, vice president of operations at B3, when asked about the urgency of the gender inequality agenda. and racial.

The United Kingdom, the region most advanced in the discussion, also adopted the practice or explain approach, but with a broader scope. There, the boards must have at least 40% of women and one non-white member, in addition to at least one diverse member in the top leadership.

ESG Policies

In addition to the diversity rules, B3 also wants companies to include diversity targets in their variable compensation policies and have clear diversity-focused hiring policies for the board and directors – or explain why they do not do so in their documents.

The proposal in public hearing also provides that companies must prepare and disclose a broader document with guidelines related to ESG practices, with corporate governance and compliance mechanisms to implement them.

“Companies can and should have the freedom to develop their goals and practices according to their reality,” says Ana Buchaim, director of people, marketing, communication, sustainability and social investment at B3.

“Our idea is to bring this need to include ESG goals, to encourage not only the discussion of how executives are being compensated, but how companies serve all stakeholders.”

CVM also wants more diversity

B3’s proposal comes on the heels of a regulatory change by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), which requires companies to disclose ESG information on the reference form starting next year.

“There is no overlap, but a complementarity in relation to the regulator’s proposal”, says Basso, referring to the diversity goals included in the exchange’s proposal.

CVM regulation focuses heavily on climate and carbon issues. But among the diversity data, companies will have to report the number of employees by gender identity groups, race or color (self-declared) and age, for all hierarchical levels.

This transparency will also apply to the board of directors.

One indicator in particular will shed light on the salary disparity within companies: the CVM asks companies to report the ratio between the highest individual compensation (including variable compensation) and the median individual compensation of all employees.

from the door in

At B3, of the 11 board members, three are women and there are two women on the statutory board.

According to Buchaim, ESG targets are part of the company’s variable compensation and influence bonuses at all levels, especially the C-level.

“Today, what we don’t have is a person from a minority community. We have to move forward and we have internal plans for that”, recognizes the director.

