Back on the small screen, Fernanda Montenegro is cast in the next 9 pm soap opera, by Walcyr Carrasco on TV Globo

After more than two years away, the actress will return to acting in prime time on the network.

She came back! Rede Globo renewed the contract with its actresses, Regina Casé, Renata Sorrah, Glória Pires, Irene Ravache and Letícia Colin will have four years with the network. What draws attention is the return of Fernanda Montenegro. At 92 years old, the actress is scheduled to produce the next 21:00 soap opera.

All the names that were mentioned are in the list of pre-productions on the small screen. But the name of Fernanda Montenegro is the novelty that intends to surprise. The actress has been away from the cameras since 2019, and will return to acting in partnership with the author Walcyr Carrasco, in which she had an affinity acting in her latest works.

Fernanda, had her last character on TV in 2019. In the broadcaster’s prime time, the soap opera Piece Lady, had the actress playing the mystical character “Mercedes”, a humble and very generous lady, but who carries the gift of clairvoyance. The character, in addition to being well regarded by the public, marks at the time the triumphant return of the actress with great performances.

Still in 2019, the actress also dedicated her time to her autobiography: “Prologue, Act, Epilogue” released by the publisher Companhia das Letras in partnership with Marta Goes. Since then, she hadn’t been cast in another job. Terra Vermelha, Globo’s next telenovela, already has its details defined, and within these ‘arrangements’ Fernanda’s return to the small screen.