BB launches line for the purchase of motorcycles, bicycles, scooters and scooters

posted on 8/17/2022 11:09 am / updated 8/17/2022 11:10 am



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Banco do Brasil (BB) launches this week BB Crédito Mobilidade, a financing line aimed at purchasing mobility items, such as bicycles, scooters, electric or mechanical scooters and motorcycles under 125 cc. The institution’s objective is to promote a low-carbon and inclusive economy.

Barreto Jr, vice president of Government and Corporate Sustainability at BB, explained that the launch of the BB Crédito Mobilidade line is yet another concrete action, which reinforces the institution’s commitment to promoting a low-carbon and inclusive economy. “We follow a clear path to support our customers, suppliers and partners with products and solutions for the development of a more sustainable society.”





Contracting is now available for Individual customers, who can contract through the BB App, in the menu Loans > Contract Financing > BB Crédito Mobilidade. The purchase of goods takes place through suppliers that have an agreement signed with Banco do Brasil.

Financing can be up to 100% of the invoice value of the product, limited to the ceiling of the line, which is R$ 20 thousand. The term is up to 60 months, with the possibility of up to 59 days for payment of the first installment. The interest rate starts at 1.83% am and the installments are debited from the account on the date chosen by the customer.