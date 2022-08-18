BC will launch platform to integrate Pix, Real Digital and Open Finance

The Central Bank (BC) recently announced that there will be news in financial services. According to the municipality, the idea is to bring more digitalization and modernization to the means of payment, as was proposed with Pix, Open Banking, Open Finance and even with the study of Real Digital.

For this, the BC intends to offer all these services on a single platform by 2024. Specialists believe that this integration will be a major advance in the Brazilian financial system.

The BC says that the idea is, in addition to facilitating the use of services, to allow personalized offers and better discounts for customers. The project will also allow users to optimize their time with all bank accounts, fintechs or cooperatives in a single system. Among the advantages, you will also be able to make instant international payments.

Integrated financial services platform

BC president Roberto Campos Neto says that the bank’s idea is for a single application to be used for all types of services.

“It is unreasonable to imagine that 3, 4 or 5 years from now people will still have to individually open the applications of the banks they have an account. That’s not going to happen, it’s going to be all integrated. We are going to bankroll the financial system,” he declared.

See the image provided by the Central Bank to illustrate the project:

Photo: BC Publicity

According to the BC, the photo shows what the applications of financial institutions should look like with the launch of the integration.

The idea is that they contain the accounts that the user has in other banks, in addition to spaces related to the credit offers possible thanks to Open Banking, and investments due to Open Finance, in addition to other services.

Another novelty is that, according to the bank, it also informed that it will be possible to carry out the services offline.

Therefore, the conclusion is that, from a single application, the user will be able to access all their finances and make payments directly from the platform, without having to leave the app to search for information or formalize transactions elsewhere.