Beatriz Machnick’s story

At 16, Beatriz Machnick was already in her second job. Upon arriving at the large room with hundreds of call center, looked at that sea of ​​people saying “good afternoon, madam”, “good afternoon, sir”, and saw from afar the list of the best employees of the month. The first thing she thought was, “How do I get there?”

He then developed his own method for approaching clients and collecting debts. “I didn’t need to tell them they were in debt, they already knew that. So, I came up with the idea of ​​offering a solution to their problem”, says Beatriz, now 32 years old, from her office in a high-end building in the Batel neighborhood, in Curitiba.

Beatriz Machnick, during a lecture to entrepreneurs Photograph: Beatriz Machnick/Personal archive

The former call center attendant is now the owner of a business that is still small, but that goes against the tide of specialization: an accountant by training, Beatriz transformed the newly baptized BM Group (Beatriz Machnick’s initials) in a hybrid of its original performance – financial solutions and definition of fees for lawyers – with management and motivation consultancy. For this last task, Beatriz uses much of her personal experience to help guide businesses in Brazil and abroad.

From clerk to businesswoman in 6 years

Created in Colombo, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, Beatriz made the leap from telemarketing attendant to micro-entrepreneur in six years. Studying accounting at night at a private college – Facinter, now Uninter –, she managed to jump from customer service to the finance department, and then did an internship at banks such as HSBC and Citi. “But I never went through the trainee process, because of my training and the requirement of English”, she says.

It was when she got a job at a consultancy, however, that she made the leap from employee to entrepreneur. Encouraged by her former bosses, she wrote her first book, at the age of 22, about the formula she created for calculating the collection of legal fees (she has since released two others, by Editora Juruá). “You are a long way from the old law firms, which made millions, to the young lawyers who can barely pay their bills. So, I decided to create a formula. I showed it to my bosses and they told me to write a book about it. And I wrote.”

The bosses were less happy when, months later, Beatriz took a client’s advice and, instead of working for others, opened her own business. Since then, she has broadened the focus of her consultancies and her lectures, de-emphasizing only the legal environment and entering the motivational speech for businessmen.

Now, realizing that the corporate world is populated by rich but unhappy people, she has adapted her speech once again: she wants to teach entrepreneurs how to achieve their goals, but with a touch of lightness. “I’ve noticed that a lot of people get to the top depressed, emotionally destroyed,” she says. As she caters to larger entrepreneurs, but also to people who are still looking to make the big leap into the business world, she knows she needs to modulate her speech. That’s why one of her mottos is: “Never despise small beginnings.”

In addition to the team that works at BM in Curitiba – where it has ten employees – Beatriz also decided to spread her wings abroad. She rented an office in the heart of Manhattan, in New York. It is not an investment that she and her partner (and also her husband) Renan Rabelo make easily: after all, the business, although it has doubled in size in a short time, is still relatively small: 2022 revenue should be R$3. millions. “We went to New York at the end of last year and decided it was time,” she recalls. “But of course it makes my stomach flutter.”

The New York office adds a marketing touch to the BM group, not least because most of the Brazilian entrepreneurs she has contact with reside in Florida. Also, for now, the space spends most of its time closed for the time being, as contracts in the US are still starting to close.

But very soon, the New York office will undergo its first big test: Beatriz is closing a class for a motivational and management training that will take place at the headquarters she opened in the Big Apple. She is bringing together 40 Brazilian entrepreneurs for two days of training on making money without losing lightness. To ensure that even those who have not “arrived there” are excited to participate, she is charging the training in reais. “It’s R$2,297 exactly ″, she adds.

Although the price is affordable compared to what large consultancies usually charge for such events, she guarantees that training will not be restricted to a dark room. The two-day event will include a visit to the office building’s “rooftop” and even a boat ride to the Statue of Liberty.