Beneficiaries with final NIS 7 receive today (17)

Starting this Wednesday (17), Caixa Econômica Federal pays the August installment of Auxílio Brasil to beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) final 7. The installment paid has a minimum amount of R$ 600, as established in the constitutional amendment enacted in July by the National Congress. The amount in question will be maintained until December this year.

The new value for the Brazil aid was changed in the PEC Kamikaze, which was also responsible for including about 2.2 million families in the social program. As a result, the program currently serves more than 20 million people.

As usual, the benefit is paid following the model of the old program Family Scholarship, which paid its beneficiaries in the last 10 working days of the month. However, for the month of August the payment was advanced for the period from the 9th to the 22nd of August, the other months of this year will follow the old model.

Auxílio Brasil payment schedule

Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil can consult information on payment dates, benefit amount and composition of installments through the Auxílio Brasil and Caixa Tem apps. The Auxílio Brasil app was specially developed for the social program, while the Federal Savings Bank is used to track the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Below is the Auxílio Brasil payment schedule for the month of August:

NIS 1: August 09;

NIS 2: August 10;

NIS 3: August 11;

NIS 4: August 12;

NIS 5: August 15;

NIS 6: August 16;

NIS 7: August 17;

NIS 8: August 18;

NIS 9: August 19;

NIS 0: August 22nd.

The information mentioned above can also be accessed through the service portals at numbers 121, Ministry of Citizenship and 111 from the Box. The program should return to its value of R$ 400 by the beginning of 2023, however this can be changed again if the new proposed amendment to the Constitution is approved.

It should be remembered that the program has three basic benefits and six complementary benefits that can be added to the basic benefit. The expansion occurs if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports, scientific or academic competitions. To access the extra benefits, families must have a per capita income of up to BRL 100, considered in extreme poverty, and up to BRL 200, in a condition of poverty.

Taxi Assistance

Last Tuesday (16) Caixa also started paying the Taxi Assistance, the first payment was double and benefited around 245 thousand workers. The emergency benefit imposed in the new amendment to the constitution came to compensate for the considerable increase in fuels that occurred during the year 2021 and 2022.

The benefit has a value of R$ 1 thousand, as this month the payment will be double, drivers will receive R$ 2 thousand. As well as the Brazil aid, the benefit amounts will be automatically deposited in digital social savings accounts and can be moved through the Caixa Tem app. The app is available for Android and iOS versions.