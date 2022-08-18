‘Beyond Illusion’: Joaquim delivers Úrsula for Abel’s death, and the villain will be arrested | come around

“This is the slap I owed you. I hope it rots in the xilindró!”, says the businesswoman.
Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will return from the farm after returning the baby to Heloísa (Paloma Duarte), and Eugênio (Marcello Novaes) will be waiting for him. Eugênio will confront the young man, who will open up to his godfather.
“That’s not all I did wrong, godfather. I’ve been doing wrong things for a long time. I don’t want to excuse myself from the blame, but the fact is that I always heard from Ursula that money was the most important thing in life. She always urged me to take everything that could make us richer and more powerful to the extreme. That woman turned me into a despicable human being. I, weak, let her do this to me. Today I am what you are seeing: shit”, says Joaquim.
After the conversation, Joaquim will go with Eugênio to the police station and confess his involvement in the death of Abel (Adrian Petermann).
“I have a confession to make, Chief. It was Ursula who killed Abel. And I helped her get rid of her body”, says Joaquim.
Afterwards, Joaquim will visit Úrsula, who will condemn the “son” for having revealed the details of Abel’s murder. She will call the young man a slacker and he will be bothered by the offenses.
“What do you want me to call you? It’s a loser! Lost job, money, wife. Simply because he didn’t have the balls to face the decisions that needed to be made! He had the knife and the cheese in his hand to put an end to the gabiru and he couldn’t! Now the guy is there, loose! He proved his innocence and must be celebrating in the arms of the silly Dorinha (Larissa Manoela)”, says Úrsula.
A few seconds later, Úrsula will go back and declare herself to Joaquim, who will leave. The next day, however, the villain will receive provisional release and will answer for the crime out of jail.
Review the moment when Ursula killed Abel:
