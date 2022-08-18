Beyond the Illusion: Joaquim is sincere and gains an unexpected ally to destroy Úrsula: “I do wrong things…”

in the final stretch of Beyond the Illusion, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will gain an unexpected ally. After discovering that he is not Úrsula’s (Bárbara Paz) biological son, her ex-husband isadora (Larissa Manoela) will be confronted by eugenio (Marcello Novaes) about cheating.

According to information published by columnist André Romano, from the TV Observatory, the weaving partner will question the godson. “Joaquim, why did you betray me? Why did you deceive me? He robbed me at the weaving, helped his mother cover up a false pregnancy. Because?“, he will ask.

Honestly, the antagonist will ‘blame’ the foster mother and say he made other mistakes. “That’s not all I did wrong, godfather. I’ve been doing wrong things for a long time. I don’t want to excuse myself from the blame, but the fact is that I always heard from Ursula that money was the most important thing in life.“, will regret.

Davi’s rival (Rafael Vitti) still won’t hide his fear of being manipulated by Úrsula again. “I, weak, let her do this to me. Today I am what you are seeing: a bost*. That side of me was your influence, which has always been so good for me. But with Ursula on the loose, she’ll try to manipulate me back“, the boy will continue. Violeta’s lover (Malu Galli), however, will show empathy.Joaquim, I believe in your regeneration and I don’t intend to kick you out of this house.”, will guarantee the businessman, who will also encourage the young man to testify against the shrew.