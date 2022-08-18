Beyond the Illusion: Rafael Vitti refuses a stunt double and takes on a leading role in a dangerous scene: “I needed to prepare a lot”

The magician Davi, played by the actor, will do an act in which he dives into a tank full of water and is chained

The novel ‘Beyond Illusion’ continues in the final emotions and already leaves a trace of nostalgia. But first, the public will still be surprised by the strong scenes that promise to mark the final moments of Globo’s 18:00 feuilleton. One of them is the danger that the magician Davi will go through in images that should air this Wednesday (17), which will be chained underwater.

Even more surprising is the actor Rafael Vitti, who gives life to the character, decided to face the challenge and perform the scenes himself, without the help of a stuntman. A scene as exciting as it is dangerous, and one that involved a strong team. It’s just that David does a magic act and dives into a tank full of water.

“My favorite scene in the soap opera was this one. Davi will play a great escapism trick, a classic by Harry Houdini. It was a scene that I had to prepare a lot for. It involved various sectors of Globo, special effects, etc. I think the result was really cool.”he vented in an interview for Patrícia Kogut’s column, from the newspaper O Globo.

After proving his innocence, the magician decides to put on a show in Campo dos Goyatacazes. In the trick, he is chained and trapped in a water tank, promising the audience that he will break free within just two minutes. However, the young man is sabotaged by Úrsula (Bárbara Paz), who changes the locks. With his life on the line, he will see his salvation come from where he least expects it. His rival Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) is the one who rushes to save the illusionist, avoiding tragedy.