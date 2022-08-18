BH: beverage company withholds tax on sales to luxury restaurants – Gerais

Company distributes luxury goods to other establishments as if it were a transaction for the final consumer (photo: Public Ministry of Minas Gerais/Disclosure)

A beverage company, based in the Caiaras neighborhood, in the Northwest region of Belo Horizonte, is being investigated for a scheme that withheld almost R$ 13 million from the public coffers of Minas Gerais. The fraud also benefited luxury restaurants, located mainly in the Center-South region of BH, which declared the purchase simulating a transaction for their own consumption. The merchandise, sold online, was distributed to other establishments as if it were a transaction for final costumer. “They worked within a process of apparent regularity. Luxury restaurants received drinks with high added value, such as bottles of wine worth more than R$1,000, without the taxation that should have been levied on them”, explains the State Revenue tax auditor, Pierre Julius.

According to the auditor, depending on the merchandise, the tax burden of the beverage sector can reach 40%. “They made use of sectoral tax treatments that exist in Minas Gerais to stimulate trade. The sale was made as if the wine was consumed by employees and entrepreneurs within the establishment when, in fact, the product was resold to customers”, he points out.

operation

The operation, conducted by the Interinstitutional Asset Recovery Committee (Cira), a task force of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, State Revenue and Civil and Military Police, arrested two people involved in the scheme, this Wednesday morning (08/17). ). One of them, appointed as the leader of the criminal association, is a businessman in the tire resale sector, who has already been investigated for withholding another R$ 23 million.

The targets were arrested in high-end residences in BH. Five luxury vehicles, cell phones and computers were also seized. The Public Ministry requested that R$ 10 million from the accused’s accounts be blocked and declared unavailable.