Billionaire auction of fixed towers by Oi has two more interested

In addition to Highline, two more companies presented themselves to Oi as interested in the judicial auction of the fixed towers of the concessionaire after the decision of the judge of judicial reorganization, Fernando Viana, to schedule the event for August 22. 8 thousand sites will be sold. The deadline for new applicants to manifest is over.

The two interested parties are IHS, an infrastructure group founded in Nigeria and which currently has a presence in 11 countries. In Brazil, he is a partner at I-Systems, a neutral optical network operator founded from TIM Live assets – TIM is even a partner at I-Systems and the company’s anchor customer.

And American Tower (ATC), a North American group that is the largest holder of passive infrastructure in Brazil. ATC is a major supplier of towers to Oi and other operators. In 2021, it bought the mobile towers that belonged to Telxius, a passive infrastructure spinoff of the Telefónica Group. In the balance sheet for the second quarter of this year, ATC reported revenues of around US$ 24 million in Brazil.

Both ATC and IHS qualified as competitors for the assets. They asked for access to the data room set up by Oi to inform interested parties about the specifics of the fixed-line tower business.

From that moment, interested parties will be able to decide whether they will in fact formulate a competitive proposal for the asset. They have until 12 pm on August 22 to deliver the envelopes with the proposals, which will be opened at 3 pm on the same day. In summary, qualification does not oblige qualified companies to make an offer.

The result of the auction of Oi’s fixed towers will be ratified by the Court, since the company is undergoing judicial reorganization. Afterwards, it must pass through the sieve of Anatel and Cade. In the latter, given the size of ATC, it is possible that a proposal coming from the North American group will encounter more obstacles to release than the smaller competitors IHS and Highline.

Highline, it is worth remembering, was the one who drew the market’s attention to Oi’s fixed assets. His proposal became the benchmark for the auction. IHS and ATC, if they bid, must bring something superior to win the dispute.

Highline’s proposal provides for a payment of BRL 1.08 billion to Oi upon completion of the sale. Oi will become the lessee of the assets sold, part of which are used to provide fixed services in the concession area. As of 2026, the buyer will pay an additional installment for the assets, depending on the number of towers it will continue to hold, of up to R$609 million.

The rule is necessary because Oi is a concession and is currently negotiating with Anatel whether or not to migrate to the private service provision regime before the contract in 2025 or if the concession is delivered at the end of the contract – in this case, there are assets considered reversible goods and which would be returned to the Union.

The sale will bring relief to Oi’s cash position, which returned to a loss in the second quarter, even after receiving part of the payments for the sales of the control of V.tal and the mobile unit. One of the reservations made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro for the tele to come out of judicial reorganization is the proof that it will have the financial conditions to pay creditors for the next three years.

