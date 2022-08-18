BK Brasil: board rejects Mubadala’s offer

The board of Burger King Brasil has just published its opinion on Mubadala’s public offer to buy 45% of the company’s capital.

O board took a position against the OPA – citing the offer price and the impact that the sale of control could have on the share’s liquidity.

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund offered BRL 7.55 per share, a 21% premium over the close the day before the offering.

The board said that price is significantly lower than the fair value calculated by the company’s financial advisor – BTG Pactual – who used a variety of methodologies to calculate the fair valueincluding discounted cash flow, market multiples and similar transactions.

BTG reached a range of BRL 9.96 to BRL 13.47 for the fair share price, with a midpoint of BRL 11.72 – a 55% premium over the value offered by Mubadala.

The paper trades today at R$ 8.40, after soaring more than 35% after the news of the offer.

The board also said it held meetings with investors representing about 60% of the company’s capital.

According to the board, they expressed concern about the price; the effect on liquidity; and also with the company having a controller “financial and without previous experience in the sector.”

“The controlling shareholder may be interested in carrying out acquisitions, disposals of assets, partnerships, seeking financing, or taking other decisions that may conflict with the interests of other shareholders and that may not result in improvements in their operating results, causing an effect adverse material,” said the opinion.

The document also says that, if the offer is successful, there will be a “material” reduction in the share’s liquidity.

Now, Mubadala will have to decide whether to withdraw the offer, raise the price or take the risk of going to the auction without the certainty of being able to win.

The auction is scheduled for September 15. For the OPA to materialize, Mubadala needs to find sellers for the 45% of the capital – something unlikely in the current scenario.

BK Brasil’s largest shareholders are Atmos Capital and Restaurant Brands International, both with around 10%; Morgan Stanley with 9.35%; and Vinci Partners, with 6.4%.

Pedro Arbex