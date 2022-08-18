Bolsonaro is provoked during selfies with supporters and gets into trouble with youtuber in Brasilia | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro got involved in a mess this Thursday morning (18) after being provoked by youtuber Wilker Leão, on his way out of Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency in Brasilia ( see video above ).

Leão usually stays at the exit of Alvorada and makes videos provoking supporters of the president. He also makes videos provoking PT members in demonstrations.

This morning, Bolsonaro stopped to take pictures and do lives with his supporters as he left Alvorada. Leão started asking questions and teasing, he was pushed and fell to the ground. It is unclear who pushed the blogger. Annoyed, he started cursing the president as a “vagabundo”, “a bastard”, “coward” and “chutchuca do Centrão”.

Bolsonaro got into the official car to go on with his electoral campaign agenda, but, with the increase in cursing, he ended up getting out of the vehicle and heading towards Leão. The president said he wanted to talk to the youtuber and tried to take his cell phone, but ended up pulling the man by the collar of his shirt, then on his arm.

Amid the confusion, the president’s security guards took Leão away from Bolsonaro. After the episode, Bolsonaro talked to him for a few minutes and went to the Air Base. The president is campaigning in São José dos Campos (SP). Leão still remained at the site and chatted with other supporters.

O g1 contacted the Institutional Security Office (GSI) and the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom) and sent messages on Leão’s social networks, but did not get a response from them until the last update of this report.

Leão’s YouTube channel has 13,000 subscribers. He says he has been a corporal in the Army since 2014 and has been an assistant to the Legal Department of the Army’s Department of Economy and Finance since 2015. And the purpose of his channel is “to promote discussion about everything related to this political and military universe”. He also has 5.2k followers on Instagram and 125k on TikTok.

After the episode, Bolsonaro talked for about 5 minutes with Leão. Among other topics, the two discussed topics such as changes in the law of plea bargaining, secret budget, tax reform, possession of weapons and alliance with Centrão parties.

“I need to get things passed in Parliament, right? If it’s to approve alone, I’m a dictator. Close everything, close the Supreme, close Congress, close everything and I’ll solve things myself. I have to have the support of Parliament. The centrist parties are almost 300 of the 513 parliamentarians. How am I going to pass a simple bill dispensing 300 votes?” Bolsonaro said.