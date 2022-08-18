Bolsonaro promises Brazil will have the cheapest gasoline in the world

President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech came after Petrobras announced a further reduction in the price of gasoline at refineries.

President Jair Bolsonaro reiterated that Brazil will soon have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world. The Chief Executive’s speech came after Petrobras announced a further reduction in the price of fuel.

On his Twitter account, Bolsonaro said that this is the third reduction announced in recent days. He added that “we will soon have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world.” It is worth remembering that the president receives several criticisms on account of fuel prices and has tried to resolve the situation.

It is not the first time that Bolsonaro has made a promise regarding gasoline. On July 2, during his speech in Bahia, the president spoke about the possibility. Seventeen days later, on July 19, he returned to comment on the reduction in the price of fuel.

Gasoline price cut of 4.8%

Last Monday (15), Petrobras announced a 4.8% cut in the price of gasoline, the third reduction in less than a month. Since then, with the change, fuel has cost, on average, R$ 3.53 per liter.

The drop in fuel prices is one of the main bets of the president’s re-election campaign. In addition, Bolsonaro has invested in the creation and expansion of social income transfer projects, which, according to opposition politicians, is a way of attracting voters.

Brazilian market prices are above import parity calculated by Abicom

Since the end of June, Brazilian market prices have been above the import parity calculated by the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), despite two cuts having already been announced in July.

The drop in oil was used by the company as a ruse to also justify two cuts in the price of diesel in August. This product was the least impacted by the tax cuts, as there were already rates below the ceiling defined by Congress in most Brazilian states.

