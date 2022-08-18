Bolsonaro promises zero tax and salary adjustment in 2023

To mayors who support his reelection, candidate talks about career restructuring, “positive GDP” and definitive aid

President and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said this Wednesday (17.Aug.2022) that federal taxes on gasoline, diesel and cooking gas will remain at zero in 2023. application this Wednesday (17.Aug.2022) at the Hotel Royal Tulip, in Brasília.

“Today I had a conversation with part of the economic team at [ministro Paulo] Guedes on PLOA (Annual Budget Bill). We guarantee for 2023 to continue with zero federal taxes on gasoline, diesel and cooking gas. I also asked for zero aviation kerosene taxes”said the Chief Executive.

Upon leaving the event, Bolsonaro told journalists that “it was right” and that in fact there would be no PIS/Cofins and Cide (Contributions for Intervention in the Economic Domain) on gasoline, diesel, ethanol and gas.

The president was accompanied by Senator Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO), Deputy Flávia Arruda (PL-DF) and Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR).

In his speech, Bolsonaro highlighted achievements of his government, such as the pension reform, the annulment of regulatory norms and the decrease in the number of fines in the countryside. “We gave relief to those who undertook in our country”said.

Brazil aid

For 2023, the PL candidate promised federal public employees salary readjustments and career restructuring. He also said that he will send a proposal to the National Congress to make the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 definitive.

“We are going to parliament once again, I spoke to Paulo Guedes, to make the R$ 600 aid definitive in 2023. Responsibly. If you do it without responsibility, the dollar goes up, inflation too and we go back in time.” Questioned by journalists about the permanent Brazil Aid, Bolsonaro said that it will be “sacred” through a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) after the elections in October. “I’m sure Parliament will support it again”declared. The Chief Executive had already promised that he would make the benefit definitive. His government plan, released last week, also talks about maintaining the value of R$ 600 as one of the “Priority Appointments” from the government. The new aid of R$ 600 from Auxílio Brasil will be paid in 5 installments, until December. In January 2023, at first, the value would decrease to R$ 400. To increase the value of the benefit until December, Bolsonaro decreed a state of emergency. The maneuver allows spending above that established in the Budget. salary adjustment

As for the salary increase for federal employees, the president pointed out that the percentage had not yet been defined.

Previously, in June 2022, Bolsonaro even said that the government ruled out a readjustment for the class because it was studying a new measure via an increase in food aid. At the time, the Chief Executive stated that the proposal was under discussion with Paulo Guedes.

At the beginning of the year, federal civil servants pressured the government for the readjustment, even carrying out work stoppages and protesting in various federal government agencies.

The government had until the end of the 1st semester to decide on the matter. The LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law) prohibits the granting of readjustments in the last 6 months of the mandate.

Watch (3min30s):

elections

The president was also asked about the presence of military personnel from the Armed Forces in a group that inspects the source code of electronic voting machines.

“This whole matter is being dealt with exclusively by the Armed Forces, the Minister of Defense with the team now of our Minister Alexandre de Moraes”he said.

The then president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, increased the deadline for technicians from the Ministry of Defense to carry out the inspection. Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira last week asked for the inclusion of 9 military personnel in the group that will oversee the security of the polls.

Moraes took over from Fachin as President of the TSE this Tuesday (16.Aug.2022). Bolsonaro was present at the inauguration, which brought together authorities, former presidents of the Republic, ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), candidates, governors and representatives of embassies.