Bolsonaro thinks he fell into a trap and is more angry with Moraes

The columnist of UOL Tales Faria spoke today about the inauguration ceremony of Minister Alexandre de Moraes as president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) last night (16). Tales claimed that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) felt as if he had fallen into a trap set by Moraes.

“Bolsonaro left very angry and thinks he has fallen into a trap. He will have to be polite with Alexandre de Moraes, because Alexandre will lead the election, but he is even more angry with Alexandre de Moraes and thinks he has fallen into a trap” , said during participation in the UOL News.

The explanation for Bolsonaro’s irritation, according to Tales, is due to the fact that Moraes personally invited the president and then, during the ceremony, made a combative speech against fake news and in favor of democracy.

“Alexandre de Moraes went to the Palace to invite him and made all the gestures, and when he arrived at the ceremony, Alexandre peeled. He spoke of the defense of democracy and that he will be extremely strict against fake news. Fake news that Alexandre as Minister of the Supreme is who investigates, and one of the main suspects of running the hate office is Bolsonaro’s son, who was there and Bolsonaro took it as a confrontation and to show support for his son “, he added.

The columnist of UOL also highlighted that the flattery made to PT candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also bothered the current president, especially because both had faced each other during the ceremony.

“He was visibly annoyed and faced Lula, he didn’t expect it and got even more irritated. There’s a photo that demonstrates the situation that is in the farewell when everyone was fawning over Lula. It’s the photo of the expectation of power. The solemnity has the most celebrated Moraes and everyone around Lula and not Bolsonaro, who is the president and candidate for reelection. “, finished.

Update at 4:27 pm

The Minister of Communication, Fabio Faria, called the column at 4:06 pm to comment on the published text. According to him, the President of the Republic was not irritated by Alexandre de Moraes’ speech.

Faria said Bolsonaro and the new president of the TSE are establishing an “excellent relationship”. “President Bolsonaro was not even surprised by the terms of the speech. He was previously informed of the content of the speech. There was no noise,” said Faria.

