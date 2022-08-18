Botafogo renews with Cuesta until the end of 2023 | botafogo

Botafogo has agreed to renew the contract of defender Victor Cuesta until the end of 2023. With that, the Argentine will stay in Rio de Janeiro until his contract with Internacional ends, the team from which he was loaned, at first, until the end of this year. year. The news was initially released by journalists Matheus Mandy and Thiago Franklin and confirmed by ge.

Cuesta arrived in the first transfer window for Botafogo and took over in a short time. For the club, he already has two goals and an assist in the 15 games he played for the Brasileirão, since he could not play in the Copa do Brasil.

Cuesta, goal, Botafogo

After being away for about a month to recover from a fracture on his face in the game against Cuiabá, Cuesta returned playing with a mask to protect his face. As soon as he came back, he scored a goal deflecting a header cross.

Since arriving at Botafogo, Cuesta has been in the crowd’s favor. In the VC Escala made by ge and in which the Alvinegra fans chose the athletes of the ideal team, the Argentine defender was the second most chosen, behind only Gatito Fernández.

Victor Cuesta do Botafogo's header against Ceará

The Argentine arrived at Botafogo after losing space at Internacional at the beginning of the season. For Colorado, he played for five and a half years, totaling 270 games, with 10 goals and 14 assists.

