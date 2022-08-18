Brad Pitt was reported by Angelina Jolie to the FBI for physical and verbal aggression

Actor Brad Pitt was denounced by actress Angelina Jolie, his ex-wife, to the FBI for physical and verbal aggression. The situation would have occurred in 2016 on a plane, when the family was traveling from France to the United States. After speculation, it was revealed by Variety that the actress would be responsible for the action.

According to the magazine, a new report from the case points out that Jolie told an FBI agent that Pitt “assaulted her physically and verbally.” The couple’s children also allegedly suffered violence during the fight. According to the report, the actor pulled his then-wife to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and yelled, “You’re fucking this family.”

The actress stated that she was the victim of physical aggression, which led to her suffering some injuries. The actor would still have thrown beer at her. Brad Pitt’s team has denied all allegations.

The suit is brought under the Freedom of Information Act. Jolie would be seeking information “about the agency’s investigation of an incident of domestic violence that occurred several years ago involving the perpetrator and his minor children as victims and witnesses.”

The FBI agent who heard that Angelina met with an assistant attorney and the two concluded that they would not pursue criminal charges. Jolie then led the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI to obtain the documents from the investigation against her ex-husband.

