Britons who snore can receive almost a thousand reais in aid – News

If snoring is a problem for you, in the UK the disorder can have advantages. Britons and country residents who snore can be entitled to £156 a week.

The benefit is paid for a “hidden health condition” that is covered by the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), a benefit received by people with long-term physical or mental health problems.





It is important to say that the amount can be claimed even if the beneficiary is working full time or is applying for other allowances.

Other conditions that fall under the PIP are anxiety, depression, diabetes, and hearing loss. Three million people receive the benefit in the UK.

Snoring needs to be taken seriously and can be a sign that a person has sleep apnea, which occurs when the muscles in the back of the throat relax too much when they are breathing.





The disorder also includes wheezing, daytime tiredness, mood swings, or headaches upon waking. So, if left untreated, it can lead to high blood pressure, depression and even stroke.

According to British newspaper Kent Live, around 2,200 people in the UK are claiming benefits for the condition and could receive between £97.80 and £627.60. 50) every four weeks.

The PIP is slowly replacing the disability living allowance and also covers musculoskeletal, neurological and respiratory diseases.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques









