BRL 370 off! Notebook with AMD Ryzen 5 chip on offer on Amazon

Raju Singh 2 mins ago


Image: Dell/Reproduction

Amazon is offering several models of personal computers this week, including the Dell Inspiron 15 notebook. The device is priced at 9% off, with the offer valid until next weekend or while supplies last.

The notebook features the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, which comes with the integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics card, which offers better responsiveness when using the device in multitasking. In addition, it comes with 8GB of RAM and SSD with 256GB of storage.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display has three thin bezels and anti-glare technology to deliver a clear, bright image, but in a way that’s pleasing to the eye – reducing blue light emission.

According to Dell, the model delivers up to 14 hours of battery life, has stereo speakers of 4W in total, and has a standard alphanumeric keyboard, in ABNT2 format.

The model offered comes with the Linux operating system installed, in addition to HDMI ports, USB 3.2, as well as an SD card slot.

At the time of writing this article, the product – in the black version – comes with a R$ 370 discount, which can be purchased for R$ 3,579 or paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 357.90 without interest.

Learn more about the product by clicking here!

As this is a promotional action, the price of the product can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

