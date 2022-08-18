Bruna Marquezine: dressed in the Barbiecore trend steals the show at a fashion event. See photos of the look!

After showing off an embroidered set worth R$ 11,000, Bruna Marquezine returned to cause the look during a fashion event in São Paulo this Wednesday morning (17). The outfit chosen by the actress of “Besouro Azul” brings the barbiecore aestheticswhich consists of pink parts and accessories to reference the famous doll (+ check out 8 items to enter the trend once and for all!). The beauty even completed the style with a platform shoe in the same color.

The dress worn by Bruna, which features a drawstring detail and stretch fabric, It is from the Balenciaga brand. The piece can be purchased on the Farfetch website for R$ 16,811. The amount can be divided into 12 interest-free installments. On her feet, the actress wore sandals by Brizza Arezzo.

Bruna is one of the main attractions of the premiere of the “Pulsar” event, organized by the Arezzo&Co group, which concentrates famous companies in the fashion world, such as Arezzo, Alexandre Birman and My Shoes. The meeting presents fashion, innovation and experiences of the company’s brands.

The actress will be one of the guests at a lecture with Giovanni Bianco and Alexandre Birman to talk about brand building. In addition to Bruna, Marina Ruy Barbosa is also confirmed in a conversation circle about digital transformation, sales and communication in multiple channels.

FASHION ICON? BRUNA MARQUEZINE REBATE LABEL

Bruna Marquezine always draws attention for her looks, but her relationship with fashion took a few years to build. “Over time, I started to like it when I started to see fashion as art. It was a build, which became something genuine for me“, revealed the actress, in an interview with Folha de São Paulo.

Bruna even made a surprising confession. “But hey, sorry to disappoint, I’m not a marketing ‘genius’ and I don’t do it to become a fashion icon.“, admitted the actress, in a sincere tone.