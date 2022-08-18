Bruno Guimarães enters the sights of one of the largest clubs in the world and can leave Newcastle

Criste from the base categories of Athletico Paraná, Bruno Guimarães has been the main player of Newcastle since he arrived in England. With less than a year at the club, the athlete is already one of the great idols of the fans, which already parades with flags stamping the midfielder’s face.

These great performances, ended up yielding a place in the Brazilian team, where although not a starter, has also been gaining their space. Much by virtue of this, the tendency is for the athlete to leave Newcastle in the near future, as he has been attracting the interest of European giants.

Real Madrid wants Bruno Guimarães to replace Casemiro

One of them, according to the newspaper Daily As, from Spain, is Real Madrid, who in the face of Casemiro’s possible departure to Manchester United, sees Bruno as the ideal replacement for the Brazilian.

Nevertheless, the midfielder’s arrival at the merengue club is intertwined with the departure of Casemiro, who if he remains in the real, will prevent Bruno’s arrival. In addition, Newcastle does not intend to make it easier to leave the sock and tends to charge a high price to sell it.

For the magpies, Bruno Guimarães has 19 matches played, with five goals scored and a distributed assistance so far.