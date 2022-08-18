Bruno Guimarães enters the sights of one of the largest clubs in the world and can leave Newcastle

Abhishek Pratap 24 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Bruno Guimarães enters the sights of one of the largest clubs in the world and can leave Newcastle 0 Views

transfers

Midfielder is one of the main names of magpies

Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Per Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Newcastle United V Nottingham Forest - Premier League
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images EuropeNewcastle United V Nottingham Forest – Premier League
Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Per Luiz Henrique Silva Pereira

Criste from the base categories of Athletico Paraná, Bruno Guimarães has been the main player of Newcastle since he arrived in England. With less than a year at the club, the athlete is already one of the great idols of the fans, which already parades with flags stamping the midfielder’s face.

These great performances, ended up yielding a place in the Brazilian team, where although not a starter, has also been gaining their space. Much by virtue of this, the tendency is for the athlete to leave Newcastle in the near future, as he has been attracting the interest of European giants.

Real Madrid wants Bruno Guimarães to replace Casemiro

One of them, according to the newspaper Daily As, from Spain, is Real Madrid, who in the face of Casemiro’s possible departure to Manchester United, sees Bruno as the ideal replacement for the Brazilian.

Nevertheless, the midfielder’s arrival at the merengue club is intertwined with the departure of Casemiro, who if he remains in the real, will prevent Bruno’s arrival. In addition, Newcastle does not intend to make it easier to leave the sock and tends to charge a high price to sell it.

For the magpies, Bruno Guimarães has 19 matches played, with five goals scored and a distributed assistance so far.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Atlético SAF: investor will have to cover the club’s total debt and contribute another R$ 1 billion – Rádio Itatiaia

The process for Atlético to become Sociedad Anónima do Futebol (SAF) has been going on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved