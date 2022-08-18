Businessmen accused of defending a coup on WhatsApp are the subject of a request for an investigation by the STF







Luciano Hang and Jair Bolsonaro photo: Reuters

the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said to have activated the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to break the secrecy of a WhatsApp group with Bolsonarista businessmen who would have defended, in the exchange of messages, a coup d’etat to keep the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the Plateau. The parliamentarian defends that the authors of the messages be arrested “if necessary”. “Democracy cannot tolerate coexistence with those who want to sabotage it,” he argued.

The group in question is called “Business and Politics”. The case was revealed by the portal Metrópoles. According to columnist Guilherme Amado, businessman José Koury, owner of Barra World Shopping, would have said he would prefer a coup “a million times” than the return of the PT, claiming that this would not alienate investments from Brazil. At this moment, the electoral polls point to the candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the leadership for the post of president of the Republic, with a chance of victory in the first round.

“I prefer a coup than the return of the PT. A million times. And certainly no one will stop doing business with Brazil. As they do with several dictatorships around the world”, says Koury’s message.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) triggered the STF against Bolsonarista businessmen accused of defending a coup. Photo: Moreira Mariz/Agência Senado

According to Metrópoles, the group also has Luciano Hang, owner of Lojas Havan, Afrânio Barreira, from Grupo Coco Bambu, Marco Aurélio Raymundo, from Mormaii, among others. In the messages, they do not articulate a coup, but defend that it happens. Like President Bolsonaro, they argue that a Lula victory at the polls would result from fraud by the government. Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“September 7 is being programmed to unite the people and the Army and at the same time make it clear which side the Army is on. Top strategy and the stage will be Rio. The Brazilian icon city abroad. It will make it very clear”, says a message from Marco Aurélio Raymundo, according to the portal based in Brasília.

Randolfe integrates Lula’s presidential campaign as one of the coordinators. In February of this year, he gave up running for the government of Amapá to dedicate himself to the attempt to elect PT.