Caixa announces new loans of up to R$3,500 for MEI

Caixa Econômica Federal is focused on granting loans for entrepreneurs low-income families just over 40 days before the elections. In partnership with the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), the plan is to leverage up to R$ 60 billion in microcredit.

This is the strategy of the new president, Daniella Marques, who until her entry into command of the bank was minister Paulo Guedes’ right-hand man. The executive was appointed in place of Pedro Guimarães, who left office after allegations of sexual harassment.

The strengthening of the partnership comes after the approval, by the Senate, of the provisional measure that creates the Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital). The intention is to increase Bolsonaro’s popularity with loans of up to R$1,000 for individuals and up to R$3,500 for individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

priority for women

To contract the credit, the interested party must carry out a productive activity or service provision, urban or rural, individually or collectively. Half of the resources will go to women, who have preference in hiring.

According to Caixa’s president, the institution will create exclusive policies for the female audience, including through a partnership with Sebrae. The number of small businesses run by female entrepreneurs is large in the country, especially among low-income families.

Credit to MEI

In addition to the Caixa Tem application, the bank continues to be the main operational agent for loans made by Sebrae with resources from Fampe (Aval Fund for Micro and Small Enterprises). Caixa must also assume the role of the main business counter generated by Sebrae members with the approval of BNDES.

To learn more about any of these lines of credit, go to a Caixa bank branch. Another option is to access the institution’s website or download the Caixa Tem app.