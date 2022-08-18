Caixa has a net income of R$ 1.833 billion in the 2nd quarter, down 70.7% in one year

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) ended the second quarter of this year with a net profit of R$ 1.833 billion, a drop of 70.7% compared to the same period last year. In a quarter, the public bank saw profit reduce 27.9%, according to a balance sheet released this morning, 18.

The sharp drop in annual terms is explained by the non-recurring factors that boosted Caixa’s profit in the second quarter of 2021. In that period, the public bank accounted for the gains it obtained from the IPO of Caixa Seguridade, which moved BRL 5 billion, and with the sale of the shares it held in Banco Pan.

In the first half of this year, Caixa’s profit was R$ 4.4 billion, a reduction of 59.7% in the annual comparison. Without the extraordinary factors, the decrease would have been 30.2%, according to the institution.

In the second quarter of this year, Caixa expanded its income from credit operations, as well as its operations portfolio and service income. However, there was a strong expansion of 78.1% in provisions against bad debts, above the market average in the same period.

Caixa’s financial margin was R$12.744 billion in the second quarter, up 14.7% in one year and 19.6% in one quarter. According to CEF, this increase is due to quarterly growth of 15.5% in income from credit operations, 17.1% in income from interbank investments and 6.4% in income from securities operations. .

On the other hand, the bank observed an increase in funding expenses. There was a growth of 25% in expenses with loans and onlendings, of 20.1% in repurchase agreements and of 12.5% ​​in savings operations. In operations with judicial deposits, the growth in expenses was 27.4%. “The behavior of these expenses reflects the high interest, which directly impacted the cost of funding”, says Caixa.

The institution’s broad loan portfolio, in turn, grew by 13.7%, to R$928.175 billion. The housing loan portfolio, in which Caixa is the market leader, increased by 11% in the period, to R$595.169 billion, while the agribusiness portfolio reached R$30.780 billion, up 202.3% in the same period.

Assets and profitability

At the end of the second quarter, Caixa’s total assets reached R$1.494 trillion, up 2% in one year. The number excludes assets that are managed by the bank for third parties, in the case of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Shareholders’ equity increased 10.5% year-on-year to R$118.750 billion.

Caixa’s return on equity (ROE) was 9.34% on a recurring basis, down 1.37 percentage points year-on-year. The accounting ROE, in turn, had a decrease of 9.46 points in the same range, going to 9.55%.

