Caixa makes harmful proposal; EEC / Refusal Box

The CEE/Caixa (Executive Commission of Employees of Caixa) rejected, at the negotiating table, the proposal presented by the bank at a meeting held this Tuesday 16 on telework. Instead of resuming the debates and points that had already been agreed between the parties before the start of the National Unified Banking Campaign (salary campaign), the bank backtracked, refused to pay subsistence allowances to employees who work remotely (home office ), and brought a bad time bank proposal, in this case not only for teleworking, but also for those who work in person.

“We know that many employees are interested in working remotely, but the bank wants the worker to assume all the extra costs with electricity, internet, adequate chair, items necessary for ergonomics, etc. This proposal does not go through the employees and we refuse it at the table”, said the coordinator of the CEE, Clotario Cardoso, remembering that the bank had already accepted to provide financial assistance to workers who carry out their activities at home. “The bank simply wanted to set aside what had already been agreed in our negotiations and was proposing that we accept points that are harmful to workers,” he added.

“Caixa is claiming that the worker who normally travels by car, or who has a higher salary and receives a greater discount on the transport voucher, saves with travel, therefore, he must pay the bill that remote work generates. I’ve never heard such absurdity, and it was an official manifestation of the company”, observed the director of Apcef/SP and member of the CEE, Vivian Sá. Vivian Sá, director of the Banking and Finance Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region, director of Apcef/SP and member of CEE/Caixa

The proposal of the employees’ representation is that Caixa guarantees all the rights of face-to-face employees to those on a telework regime, as well as the registration of time, the remuneration of overtime, in addition to the rights and guarantees provided for in the draft delivered to Fenaban (National Federation of the Banks), with a cost allowance for the expenses currently assumed by workers in home office (energy, internet, water, etc.).

“At the single table with the other banks, there was progress in the negotiations on the proposals for teleworking”, recalled the representative of Fetrafi/RS (Federation of Financial Workers of Rio Grande do Sul), Rachel Weber.

Data from the 2nd National Survey on Bank Employees’ Home Office, carried out by Contraf-CUT (National Confederation of Financial Branch Workers), in partnership with Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) points out that, during the as a result of the isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic, expenses with household bills increased by 86.5% with electricity; 73.4% with a supermarket; 50.4% with internet; 55.5% with a water bill (see other numbers in the chart).

setback

The bank wanted to establish a bank of hours with a six-month compensation period, both for those who work remotely and for those who work in person. In the previously negotiated proposal, the bank accepted to pay per diem and the hour bank was only for those who work remotely. In addition, the deadline was two months for compensation. If there was no time off within this period, the bank would have to pay for the extra hours worked.

The representative of Feeb-BA/SE (Federation of Employees in Banking Establishments of Bahia and Sergipe), Emanoel de Souza, recalled that “in negotiations carried out previously, it had already been agreed, including validated by Caixa’s Legal staff, which, in face-to-face, a bank of hours would not be created. Those who are in person must be paid for the extra hours worked”.

“Caixa wants to create a bank of hours for face-to-face sessions because there is an overload of work. Instead of hiring more so that there is no need for employees to work overtime, they want to normalize the overload without having to pay for the hours worked”, said the representative of Federa/RJ (Federation of Bank Employees of the State of Rio de Janeiro), Rogerio Campanate.

During the meeting, on more than one occasion, Caixa was asked not to bring the discussion of bank hours of face-to-face work mixed with the telework debate, but Caixa insisted on the topic, which forced employees to refuse Caixa’s proposal , in addition to the absence of a proposal for compensation for workers’ expenses.

Negotiations

Negotiations on teleworking were interrupted with the rejection of the proposal, to be resumed later.

This Wednesday the 17th, starting at 4 pm, there will be a new round of negotiations.

Find out how the previous rounds went:

Learn all about the 2022 Banking Campaign

We are in phase 4 of the Campaign, watch the video: