Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) wants to pay dividends every three months

THE Cashier Seguridade (CXSE3) intends to pay dividends to its shareholders on a quarterly basis, according to the company’s management in its earnings call on Tuesday (16).

“These companies are gaining maturity and, as they pay dividends to the holding company, payment can be made quarterly”, said Eduardo Oliveira, financial and investor relations director at Caixa Seguridade.

In his semi-annual payment, referring to the second half of 2021, Oliveira highlighted that the company distributed R$ 867 million in dividends, a ‘historic payout of 90%’.

“The expectation is to maintain this historic level of dividends”, pointed out Oliveira.

The IR director also said that the cash dividends that will refer to the fiscal year of the first half of this year must be paid to shareholders between October and November.

CXSE3 shares closed up 7.78%, at R$9.28 after the release of the results, with a positive impact from the Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe).

“This year we have Pronampe with different characteristics, the main change being that it has become a recurring program, generating greater stability in the granting and issuance of awards”, said Oliveira.

See the result of Caixa Seguridade

THE Security box recorded a net income of R$ 680.8 million in the quarter, an increase of 59.6% compared to the second quarter of last year and 22.2% compared to the first three months of this year.

In its balance sheet, the company highlighted that the 2Q22 result Caixa Seguridade reached the highest volume of operating revenues in its history, of R$ 903.3 million.

In this context, the financial result ended the semester at R$35.3 million, a variation 15 times higher than that recorded in the first half of 2021, of R$2.3 million.

The document shows that brokerage services (+91%) and consortium services (+872%) were the ones that grew the most. There was also an increase in premiums written by the residential (15.5%), credit life (9.1%) and housing (6.1%) segments.

ROE – acronym for return on recurring equity – of Cashier Insurance stood at 45.5%, representing a positive performance of 11.6% in relation to 2Q22 and of 4.3% for 1Q22.