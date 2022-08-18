Camilla Camargo shows Zilu meeting her granddaughter after 2 years

Actress Camilla Camargo showed the meeting of her baby with her grandmother, Zilu

The actress Camilla Camargo he couldn’t contain the emotion of meeting his mother again, after a long time without seeing each other. It turns out that the businesswoman Zilu Godóiex-wife of Zezé Di Camargowent to live in the United States, in the city of Miami.

As he is looking for a permanent visa to stay in the Land of Uncle Sam, Zilu cannot return to Brazil for a certain period. With the borders closed and some visas expired, the family couldn’t visit her either.

Thus, they spent almost three years away from their children and grandchildren. Zilu and Zezé have been married for over 30 years. From the relationship three fruits were born – Camilla, Igor and Vanessa Camargo. In addition to four beautiful grandchildren: Joaquim, Julia, José Marcus and João Francisco.

On social media, Zilu always talked about missing her family. “Oh, how I want to go to Brazil. See my children, my grandchildren, my family. I don’t think I can take it anymore,” she said recently.

During the period when she is out of the country, the businesswoman followed from a distance happy and delicate moments in the lives of her heirs. Camilla Camargo she got pregnant with her second child, gave birth and even celebrated the first year of her youngest’s life, without her mother’s presence. Wanessa Camargo ended her long-term marriage with businessman Marcus Buaiz.

On social media, Camila appeared at the airport next to Zilu. With great emotion, she celebrated the long-awaited reunion. “Look who I’m with! I came to see my mother, finally. I’m so happy”, said the artist when posing with her mother. She boarded with her husband and the couple’s two children.

Married to businessman Leonardo Lessa, they are the parents of a couple. The firstborn, Joaquim, completed three years of life. The youngest, Julia, was one year and five months old and still hadn’t met Zilu. The baby didn’t even find it strange and soon she was on grandma’s lap! “The reunion. After more than 2 and a half years… happiness bursting from the chest. I love you so much,” he declared. Camilla Camargo.

