Can I receive the MAXIMUM AMOUNT of BRL 1,212.00? CONSULT YOUR PIS 2022 HERE TODAY

Which is MAXIMUM VALUE OF PIS? That’s a question many workers ask Google.

following the TSIP ABLEthe benefit ceiling is BRL 1,212.00.

Another question is about WHEN the beneficiary will receive the PIS.

See, below, if PIS is being paid TODAY, if you receive the maximum amount of BRL 1,212.00 It is like CONSULT PIS MONEY.

PIS MONEY DO I RECEIVE TODAY?

As defined by CODEFAT, those born in JANUARY receive PIS since 02/08/2022. Check out the other months and the full PIS calendar below.

PIS CALENDAR AND PIS WAGE ALLOWANCE 2021: check how to CONSULT PIS and see updated TABLE

HOW TO RECEIVE BRL 1,212.00 FROM PIS?

according to the table PIS 2022the allowance in question will be released as follows:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

It is worth remembering that the table PIS informs the amount that the citizen will receive, depending on the number of months worked. That is, to receive the MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF BRL 1,212.00, you must have worked for at least 1 year.

CONSULT YOUR PIS HERE

Consult the Abono Salarial payment calendar and check the date of receipt as it varies according to the month of your birthday.

Payment of the Salary Allowance can be made:

by crediting a CAIXA account, when the worker has a checking or savings account or a Digital Account;

by credit by CAIXA Has, in a digital social savings account, automatically opened by CAIXA;

at ATMs, Lottery Houses and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents using the Social Card and password;

at ATMs, Lottery Houses and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents using the Social Card and password; at a CAIXA branch, presenting an official identification document.

At the CAIXA portalyou check which benefits you are entitled to receive.

FULL PIS PAYMENT CALENDAR

born in: Receive from:

January 08/02/2022

February 02/10/2022

March 02/15/2022

April 02/17/2022

May 02/22/2022

June 02/24/2022

July 03/15/2022

August 03/17/2022

September 03/22/2022

October 03/24/2022

November 03/29/2022

December 03/31/2022







The Salary Allowance will be available for withdrawal until 12/29/2022.