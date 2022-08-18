Carabajal leaves the wall, exposes Santos’ international ‘fame’ and reveals backstage: “In Argentina…”

saints

The 31-year-old midfielder spoke for the first time as a player in the beachfront alvinegro and exposed the international recognition of Peixe

Ivan Storti / Santos FC - Cabarajal reveals Santos backstage
After beating Coritiba 2-1, away from home, and keeping the sequence of four games unbeaten, Santos went to Belo Horizonte to face América-MG, last Sunday (14), and was defeated by 1-0. , in a match valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, Peixe was overtaken by Coelho himself, and dropped to 10th place, stopping at 30 points conquered.

In addition to the fickle moment on the pitch, the backstage of the white-and-white beach team has also been busy, especially with regard to the transfer market. That’s because in the last few days, the Santos board closed the hiring of Soteldo and Carabajal to reinforce the offensive sector, in addition to the arrival of Luan, who left Corinthians and has already debuted with the Peixe shirt.

This Wednesday (17), the Argentine midfielder was officially presented. At the age of 31, Carabajal left Argentinos Juniors and signed until 2026 with Santos. He talked about his dream of playing for the club and revealed Santos’ fame abroad: “Santos is a very big club in Argentina. It is known for the Libertadores and Sudamericana. In Argentina, Santos is known to be huge. in no time”.

“I looked for this, I worked hard. Seven months ago Argentinos Juniors also bought me at the age of 31. And after months of work, another purchase came. It’s because I want to grow, keep at this level and I hope it lasts for many more years.” , completed the new Santos reinforcement, which reinforced his versatility: I already occupied all the positions in the midfield. I feel more comfortable with the left intern, over there”.

