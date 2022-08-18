Carlinhos Mendigo remains a fugitive from justice

Carlos Alberto da Silva, Carlinhos Mendigo from “Panico na TV”, is missing and is wanted by the São Paulo police. The comedian was sentenced to prison in February for not paying alimony, in addition to answering for the crime of homophobia, and remains at large.

The police looked for the comedian at two addresses: an apartment in Morumbi and another in Vila Conceição, but were unable to confirm his whereabouts. Justice continues to press the Public Ministry for exact information about the place where the comedian is living. The information is from journalist Gabriel Perline, from “IG”.

His arrest was decreed in February 2022 by the São Paulo Court of Justice after accumulating a debt of more than BRL 90,000 in alimony. The action is brought by former stage assistant Aline Hauck, mother of the 11-year-old. Hauck filed four lawsuits against the comedian demanding payment.

Three years ago, São Paulo police mounted an operation to arrest Carlos Alberto and surrounded a building in the South Zone of São Paulo where he would be hiding. At the time, he spoke to RecordTV and stated that he was not afraid of being arrested.

“How many times have I tried to be present? I have 27 police reports for disobedience to the two agreements I have with my child’s mother. I always paid. I went to pick them up on weekends. to start doing this whole process of bulletins to be able to prove it to the Justice”, he said in an interview with “Cidade Alerta”.

According to RecordTV, the total amount of debt is around R$700 thousand. In addition to the pension debt, in October 2020 the comedian was denounced by the Public Ministry of São Paulo for prejudice and violation of human rights.

crime of homophobia

Carlinhos Mendigo was summoned by the Justice to provide clarification on the practice of crimes of homophobia and transphobia. In October alone, two officers visited the comedian’s two houses, located in upscale neighborhoods of São Paulo, with letters of urgent requests for him to speak up and schedule a hearing in which he will have to provide clarification on his conduct and opinions issued. on their social media profiles.

On October 4, the head of the Judiciary Section Robson Denis filed a certificate in which he cites the location of three properties registered as addresses for Carlinhos. Two of them are in São Paulo, one located in Vila Nova Conceição, and another in Cerqueira César. The third house is in Rondonópolis, in the interior of Mato Grosso, where he will also be summoned.

The letters were delivered on the 8th and 11th of October. He had five working days to contact the 3rd Criminal Court of the São Paulo Court of Justice to schedule the hearing, but so far there are no records of his position.

The former member of Panic aroused the ire of the LGBTQIA+ community after publishing an offensive text on his Instagram profile in July 2020, in which he said he would rather be an orphan rather than the son of a transgender person, and even classified as “ normal” only heterosexuals.