The CEO of Carrefour Brasil, Stéphane Maquaire, a French group, said that the company continues with the brand’s expansion projects in the country and that “it is not a phrase that will change everything”. Maquaire was referring to the statement by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Gomes, that France could become irrelevant to Brazil.

“We’ve been here for 47 years and it’s not a sentence that will change everything. We believe in the ability to grow activities in Brazil yesterday, today and tomorrow. With the relevance we have, we cannot do anything because one person said something”, said the CEO of Carrefour Brasil in an interview with the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

On August 9, Guedes said that the country is close to joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). He also called for the opening of the European market to Brazil.

Addressing France specifically, Guedes stated: “You are becoming irrelevant to us. You better treat us well because otherwise we’re not going to give you a ‘f*** you’ and we’re going to go the other way because you’re getting irrelevant.” Brazil Agency.

In the same interview, Maquaire said that Carrefour will continue to serve its customers whatever the decision of the Brazilian people in the October election and that the brand’s objective in the country is to grow.

Carrefour Brasil became the largest private employer in the country in 2021 after the purchase of Grupo Big Brasil. The transaction value was R$7.5 billion.