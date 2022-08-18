Casemiro could be announced by European giant in the next few hours

Real Madrid don’t want to sell him, but would understand if he chose the absurd offer from the English world

Big name in the history of Real Madrid, the Brazilian Casemiro is very close to leaving the merengue club for the Premier League. Real Madrid have no plans to sell him, but the great offer from the English world could make Casemiro change his mind.

According to sources in Spain (Josep Pedrerol), Casemiro could leave Real Madrid in the next few hours for the Manchester United. There is a daunting proposal in terms of salary (undisclosed) on Casemiro’s table for him to leave Real Madrid and sign with Manchester United. Given this, the merengue club would understand if Casemiro accepted a new challenge.

Also according to other sources, United’s proposal, to have Casemiro, is 80 million euros (R$ 400 million). Real Madrid, for this amount, accepts to open conversations and, therefore, there are great chances of an agreement being sealed.

Casemiro is 30 years old and has been defending the colors of the merengue club for a long time. Since then, he has won everything he played with Real Madrid, including three Champions Leagues in a row. Therefore, there is the thought that the player thinks of living a new challenge in Europe, believing in United’s project.

Man United, close to Casemiro, wants Félix

In the market, United still wants João Félix, from Atleti. For this, a proposal of 150 million euros reached the Madrid club, but it was refused, since Atleti demands payment of the clause.