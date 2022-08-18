Catia Fonseca details Lívia Andrade’s departure from Band

Presenter Catia Fonseca detailed why Lívia Andrade’s show on Band was shelved. The explanation comes a day after the news that the communicator will join the cast of “Domingão com Huck” – TV Globo confirmed today the hiring of the former SBT employee.

In today’s “Best of the Afternoon”, Fonseca and reporter Rafael Pessina explained that Andrade even recorded a program focused on country music for the channel, but the result did not meet the “expected quality standard” and displeased the company.

According to Catia and Pessina, the attraction planned by Lívia Andrade “was not meeting the expectation of the standard that the Band was expecting for this product, and then the project took a turn for the worse”, especially because the famous “did not convince as a presenter”.

Also according to Fonseca, it was Lívia Andrade herself who spread information about the sertanejo program “internally” in the Band and even had a launch party for the attraction, when inside the station they “did not even know it well”. The party was classified by the presenter as “a bit strange”, since the attraction had not even been recorded.

“I adore Lívia, I think she’s super talented, she’s a friend, I like her a lot, but in this case… First, I’ll even look for the correct words so as not to be impolite. A while ago Lívia even posted for us to know internally. who would have a music program […] she has a lot of friends [no meio sertanejo] […] Lívia herself talked about it all, internally we didn’t even know for sure”, said Fonseca.

In the comments of a post on Twitter, Lívia Andrade countered Catia Fonseca, admitted that there was a party, that the program exists, but so far has not informed when and where the premiere will be.

“Catia, dear, send me the interview where I say all this. After the covid I may have my memory compromised and you would help me a lot. There was a party yes, the program exists, I just didn’t say the date or place of the premiere, but if you have, send me, please,” he wrote.

Livia Andrade at Globo

TV Globo confirmed that Lívia Andrade is the station’s newest hire and will participate in “Domingão com Huck”. She will make her debut in the next season of “Acredite em Quem Queser”, alongside Father Fábio de Melo and Dona Déa Lúcia, mother of Paulo Gustavo.

“This gossip is true! Lívia Andrade will be on the bench for the next season of ‘Believe Em Quem Queser’, of ‘Domingão’! Will she be able to unravel who speaks the truth? Welcome!”, informed Globo.