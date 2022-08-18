Cayla: the doll that collected and sold children’s data

In the late 1970s, the Texas Instrument company launched its Speak & Spell, one of the first smart toys (smart toys) of the world. Since then, the global market for the sector has only grown, in 2020 being valued at USD 10.11 billion, according to data from Grand View Research, with a compound annual growth rate of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Much of this is due to the growing encouragement and awareness of smart toys through cell phones, tablets and social media; making customers adopt technology-based toys. However, with this massification came the fear of theft or data collection.

(Source: Snopes/Reproduction)

In 2014, the Cayla doll, from angel company Genesis Toys, considered the Gadget of the Year, which offered several hours of play for children, was collecting and selling personal data to third parties for targeted advertising. There was a panic when it was also discovered that researchers could hack into the doll’s Bluetooth system and hear or even talk to children.

Behind the inviting packaging, the doll was developed with technology from a company that provided services to military and intelligence agencies, whose privacy policy allowed them to use children’s data to enhance military technology. Like many devices today, the toy was part of the Internet of Things (IoT), a network of physical objects that gather and transmit data.

the problem

(Source: Daily Mail/Reproduction)

The Cayla doll was introduced to the smart toy market in three models (blonde, brunette and black), all carrying voice recognition technology through apps downloaded to Android or iOS phones. She could understand and answer questions in real time, tell stories, play games, share photos, sing and also promote Disney movies – as the manufacturer had a business relationship with the megacorporation.

According to a 2016 investigation led by the Norwegian Consumer Council, Genesis Toys showed a serious lack of understanding of children’s rights to privacy and security, showing that the Cayla doll did not qualify as a legal product under EU laws. .

(Source: Bleeping Computer/Reproduction)

While this public coup was enough to overturn sales of the toy, an international coalition of consumer action groups has filed a formal complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission against the maker of Cayla and Nuance Communications (the voice recognition) in the same year that the Norwegian investigation was released. The complaint made it clear that the toy was a threat to the safety and security of American children.

In 2017, the Bundesnetzagentur, the German government consumer watchdog, issued a statement urging parents who had purchased the Cayla doll to destroy it immediately, making it clear that it was a hidden surveillance device.

The doll is no longer found anywhere other than eBay, but its voice recognition app is no longer available on the Apple or Play Store, rendering the toy “useless”.