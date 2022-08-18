CEO goes viral by posting photo crying after firing employees

Braden Wallake, CEO of the American startup HyperSocial, published in LinkedIn that firing employees from his company was the hardest thing he ever had to do. “I can’t think of a worse time than this,” the CEO wrote. The publication, with a photo of Wallake crying, went viral on the social network.







Photo: Playback/LinkedIn

In the text, the CEO takes responsibility for previous decisions that caused the layoffs. Wallake writes that on days like these, he’d like to be a money-driven entrepreneur who doesn’t care about people, but he doesn’t see himself that way. “I just want people to see that not every CEO out there is insensitive and doesn’t care when he/she has to fire people,” he says in the post.

Until the morning of this Wednesday, the 17th, the post it had more than 53,000 reactions and 10,000 comments. The backlash divides opinion. On the one hand, netizens sympathized with the CEO’s report. “It’s people like you that make this world a better place, thank you for being vulnerable and sharing reality,” wrote one user on the social network.

On the other hand, critics of the businessman’s stance say that the publication was a selfish attitude. “I’m sure he’s feeling a lot better now with over 50k reactions, over 5 million views and 1023 shares wow how is he going to use this new fame and status? Maybe help his laid-off employees find new jobs ? Dry those tears and act like a leader!” reads one of the comments.

Check out the full text published on the CEO’s LinkedIn profile

“This is going to be the most vulnerable thing I’m ever going to share in my life. I went back and forth whether to post this or not. We’ve had to lay off some of our employees. I’ve seen a lot of layoffs in the last few weeks on LinkedIn. Most of them are due to the economy, or any other reason. Ours? My fault. I made a decision in February and was stuck on that decision for a long time. Now, I know my team will say “we made this decision together”, but I drove us to this. And because of those flaws, I had to do the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do today.

We have always been a business that puts people first. And we always will be. Days like today, I wish I was a businessman who was driven by money and didn’t care who he hurt along the way. But I’m not. So I just want people to see that not every CEO out there is insensitive and doesn’t care when he/she has to fire people.

I’m sure there are hundreds and thousands of others like me. The ones you don’t hear about. Because they didn’t lay off 50, 500 or 5,000 employees. They fired one or two or three. One, two or three who would still be here if better decisions had been made.

I know it’s unprofessional to tell my employees I love them. But from the bottom of my heart, I hope they know how much I love them. Each one. Every story. Every thing that makes them smile and every thing that makes them cry. Your families. Your friends. Your hobbies. I’ve always hired people based on who they are as a person. People with big hearts and big souls.

And I can’t think of a worse time than this.”