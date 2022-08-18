CGU points to the risk of overbilling in a R$ 62 million contract signed by Codevasf with a 21-year-old company

Imperiogn Comércio de Máquinas Equipamentos e Serviços is registered in the name of Ana Luiza Cassiano Batista who, according to her mother, works as a day laborer in Goiânia edit

247 – The Federal Comptroller General (CGU) pointed out the existence of risks of overbilling in the order of BRL 11.8 million in a BRL 61.7 million contract for the purchase of 325 tractors, signed between Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco (Codevasf) and Imperiogn Comércio de Máquinas, Equipamentos e Serviços.

According to the newspaper O Globo, the company was created just two years ago and is registered in the name of Ana Luiza Cassiano Batista, only 21 years old. According to the report, Ana Luiza presents herself on a LinkedIn profile as a shoe saleswoman in a store in Goiânia (GO). The young woman’s mother, Andrea Cassiano Batista, said that her daughter does not have any company registered in her name and that she works as a day laborer.

“Imperiogn has already participated in 49 federal government bids and signed contracts with different branches of the government, including the ministries of Defense, Health, Education and Regional Development, to which Codevasf is linked. R$ 6.9 million from the treasury”, highlights the newspaper.

In the report that pointed out the risk of overpricing, the CGU highlighted that the reference values ​​used by Codevasf were “exorbitant” in relation to the Price Panel of the federal government itself.

The contract, signed in March of this year, was signed by the Superintendence of Codevasf in Pernambuco, commanded by Aurivalter Cordeiro. He is a former advisor to Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), leader of the current government until December last year.

