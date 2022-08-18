Chay Suede praises partnership with Jade Picon in ‘Travessia’

Chay Suede, 30, spoke about what it has been like working with Jade Picon, 20, her romantic partner in “Travessia” (TV Globo). The actor said that he has really enjoyed this partnership in the soap opera that will succeed “Pantanal” at 9 pm.

“I’m really enjoying my little partner. Today was our first scene together. Her first scene in her life. It was very nice and special”, he said. “Since the preparation, we got along well. Kisses Jadoca”, said the actor.

The actor also celebrated the opportunity to work for the first time with director Mauro Mendonça Filho in the soap opera by Glória Perez. “It’s been too good. I’ve wanted to work with him for a long time. He’s fantastic, a partner, a friend, sensitive and intelligent”, he praised.

In a question box on Instagram, Chay also said how it is working with Lucy Alves, the protagonist of the soap opera. “Too much, wonderful Lucy. We drove this Maranhão from outside to outside. We sang Saturday, quadricycle”.

Asked when he will quit his job as an actor and return to singing, Chay joked with the follower’s question. “This branch? This niche? I’ll drop nothing, I like it so much. But thanks for the love,” he said.

Earlier, Mauro shared on the same social network a video in which he directs the romantic couple in the soap opera. The scene was recorded on a speedboat. “Another little partner: Jade Picon. First rehearsal, first scene (shush, don’t tell anyone, but blessings have already started!)”, wrote the soap opera director.

The digital influencer also published on her social network about the beginning of the recordings of the 21h feuilleton. “My first day recording ‘Travessia’. First of many to come and it couldn’t have been better. I can’t wait for you to meet Chiara. Thank you to everyone involved, what I’m feeling right now I can’t even put into words!” she said excitedly.

Lucy celebrated and left a comment for her co-star. “Break everything,” she said. Bianca Andrade also praised her friend. “Oh, how awesome to see you shine,” she said. “That’s beautiful? You’ll fall in love with it all, it’s magical, crazy and too beautiful!!!”, highlighted Carolina Dieckmann.