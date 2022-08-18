Cheated on girlfriend takes revenge and makes ex pay for plastic surgery: ‘It was worth it’

An American woman got an unusual rematch after discovering she had been cheated on, forcing her ex-boyfriend to pay for a nose job. In the United States, nose jobs typically cost between $3,000 and $15,000, depending on the surgeon and procedure — a high price for cheating.

“I told my ex that I would continue to see him, but he would have to pay for the nose job I really wanted because getting back with him would bring me insecurities. I also didn’t want my time to be wasted, because I thought, ‘What if he cheat on me again?'” says the woman in the video.

Determined to give it a second chance, she even tried to get back together and got her plastic surgery, but said that her now ex-boyfriend ended up being unfaithful again – even after spending thousands of dollars. dollars in the procedure.

“He ended up cheating on me again. So was it worth it? Yeah, it cost“, she said.

The content published on August 3 has, so far, more than 2 million views.

Among the comments, many laughed at the situation: “Girl, that was genius.” There are also those who said they went through something similar: “When I broke up, I made him pay me $6,000 for liposuction and then I broke up with him for good.”

The story was inspired by a video by @itslilrockyy, in which she jokes that those who betray can try to win back the victims of this betrayal by doing something that overcomes the harm they caused.

In the Portuguese translation, something like: “When you catch him cheating on you and he asks, ‘What can I do to fix this?'”.

On TikTok, other rematch stories have caught attention recently, like the one about the woman who decided to sprinkle glitter all over her ex-partner’s belongings.